Murder of two students in Vinnytsia region — police suspect former teacher of victims

Law enforcement officers have charged a 23-year-old resident of Vinnytsia with the murder of two schoolchildren.

This was reported by the National Police.

The suspect was detained in a field 5 km from the crime scene. He turned out to be a former teacher of one of the victims.

Law enforcement officers have already seized the murder weapon. Police are considering several versions of the crime, including a conflict between a former teacher and a student.

The causes and circumstances of the tragedy are being established.

The detainee was charged with the intentional murder of two people under Part 1, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The penalty for the crime is imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment.

Two wounded teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were found on the morning of September 10 near the Sharhorod city hospital — they died while receiving medical care. The alleged attacker was detained within an hour. The prosecutorʼs office believes that he had been lying in wait for the children as they walked to school.

