EU imposes new sanctions against Russia for deportation and ideological indoctrination of Ukrainian children

The EU Council has imposed sanctions against 10 people and 17 organizations that illegally deported Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories, as well as forcibly carried out ideological indoctrination.

This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.

The list includes the Moscow City Tourism Committee and two Russian companies operating in the field of childrenʼs recreation, tourism, and entertainment. They organize events dedicated to Russian history, war memory, and military-patriotic education.

The list also included childrenʼs camps and sports centers in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine: they were engaged in cultural reorientation of children, propaganda education, and military-patriotic activities aimed at integrating children into the Russian identity system.

The sanctions list also included the Songdowon childrenʼs camp in the DPRK. It hosted programs for Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories, which were organized together with Russia.

Sanctions were also imposed against the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, officials of the occupied territories, the Minister of Sports and Tourism of the so-called "DPR", as well as the heads of childrenʼs camps and schools.

All of them will have their assets frozen. EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with money and resources. The sanctioned individuals are also banned from entering the EU and transiting through its territory.

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