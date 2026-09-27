Serbian President Vučić resigns

On September 27, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić reported that he was resigning after almost ten years in office.

He announced this in an address to citizens on state television, Blic reports.

Vučić reported that he is leaving office to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for October 25, no longer as head of state. He plans to run for prime minister.

Following Vučićʼs resignation, the speaker of the dissolved parliament Ana Brnabić will temporarily assume the duties of the president of Serbia until a newly elected president takes office. According to the Serbian Constitution, presidential elections must be held within three months of that date.

Vučić became President of Serbia in May 2017 and was re-elected in April 2022. Vučićʼs second presidential term was to end in May 2027.

What preceded

Serbia has been facing calls for Vučićʼs resignation for nearly two years. Protests swept the country in late 2024, sparked by the collapse of a train station roof in the northern city of Novi Sad, killing 16 people. The event sparked a wave of outrage over alleged corruption and a lack of accountability.

On September 9, 2026, Vučić dissolved parliament and called early elections. A few days earlier, his party had nominated Vučić as its candidate for prime minister.

Serbia is traditionally one of Russiaʼs closest allies in Europe. It also has close economic ties with the Russian Federation.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Serbia has resisted pressure from the European Union and has not imposed sanctions against Moscow, although it is a candidate country for EU membership, and to do so must pursue a common foreign policy with the European Union.