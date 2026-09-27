During the day, the Russians used drones to strike Kyiv, Dnipro, and the Kharkiv region, and attacked Sumy with GABs. There are dead and injured

Throughout the day of September 27, Russian troops continue to shell Ukrainian regions. In particular, since approximately 4:00 PM, the drone attack on Kyiv has not stopped.
The Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reports on the consequences.
During this time, UAVs hit an administrative building in the Holosiivsky district, a high-rise building and a kindergarten in the Darnytsky district, and debris fell directly onto the road in the Solomyansky district — cars are burning. Also in the Holosiivsky district, drone debris was found near a playground and in a park, and trucks were burning in a service station.
In total, one woman was injured. She was treated on the spot.
In addition, Russian FPV drones hit two cars in the Kharkiv region in one day. A driver was killed and his wife was injured in the strike in the village of Shestakove. In the village of Velyky Burluk, a 41-year-old woman was the victim of the attack, and a 46-year-old man is in the hospital.
Russian troops attacked Sumy with three air bombs today. An elderly woman and a 16-year-old girl were killed. Five more people were injured, including a child.
The building of the Family and Child Support Center, as well as a high-rise building, was damaged.
The enemy attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region almost 20 times with drones and artillery. Enterprises were damaged in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih, and a sports school, an educational institution, apartment buildings, and cars were damaged in the regional center.
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