“Novoshakhtynsky” refinery in Russia suspended operations after Ukrainian strike

In Russia, the “Novoshakhtynsky” oil refinery in the Rostov region has suspended operations after a Ukrainian drone attack.

Reuters writes about this.

This refinery processes up to 7.5 million tons of oil per year. The bulk of its production is exported.

OSINT analysts wrote about the attack on the Novoshakhtynsky refinery today. According to their data, the “Voronezhsintezkauchuk” plant in Voronezh, which produces synthetic rubbers and thermoplastic elastomers, was also under attack.

OSINT channels also report that the “Iskra” plant in Ulyanovsk (Russia) was attacked and caught fire. This company produces electronic components for radio-electronic equipment, computing equipment, and communications equipment.

President Zelensky confirmed the attacks on the Perm refinery, as well as on a radar station in the Rostov region.

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