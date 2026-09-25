The court lifted the ban on the publication of the material by the Slidstvo.Info and ACC about 143 apartments of the brother of the SBI head

The Kyiv Court of Appeal lifted the ban on publishing an investigation by the Slidstvo.Info and the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) about 143 real estate properties of the brother of the director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

This was reported by ACC.

This ban became known on July 7. Then other media outlets, including Babel, published the material.

Before the investigation was released, journalists sent requests to the director of the State Bureau of Investigation and the company "Parkovy-2", associated with his brother, to get their comments on 143 real estate properties in Kharkiv.

What facts does the material from the Slidstvo.Info and the Anti-Corruption Center cite?

Oleksandr Sukhachov is originally from Kharkiv. In 2007-2015, he was an individual entrepreneur, his business profile was real estate leasing. He also owned shares in various companies and was their manager. Oleksandr can be found in a photo of employees of the state-owned “Ukrgasbank” in 2025. In telephone contacts, he was signed as a representative of various banks.

In 2018-2020, he became the owner of 143 apartments in the Kharkiv residential areas of “IT-Park Manufaktura” and “Urban City”. They were built by the “Stroy City” company. Oleksandr Sukhachov bought apartments at book value (UAH 20-50 000), which was orders of magnitude lower than the market value. He then sold at least some of them (or all).

Oleksandr Sukhachov has a brother — Oleksiy Sukhachov. He graduated from the Kharkiv Law Academy and began his law enforcement career in SBU. During the years when his brother became the owner of the apartments, he worked in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) and did military service in the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS).

In 2021, the National Police began investigating the work of “Stroy City”. It inspected eight residential complexes in Kharkiv. According to the investigation, the developer illegally seized the land and built on it. During searches at “Stroy City”, the police found seals and financial documentation of Oleksandr Sukhachovʼs company. Presumably, he was associated with this developer and was not an ordinary buyer.

In December 2022, the Deputy Prosecutor General assigned the investigation of the “Stroy City” case to the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation. At that time, the State Bureau was headed by Oleksiy Sukhachov.

The State Bureau investigated the case for some time, no suspicions were announced to anyone. In August 2025, the proceedings were transferred to the National Police, where they were eventually closed.

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