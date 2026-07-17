8 media outlets published material by “Slidstvo.Info” and ACC about 143 apartments and offices of Oleksiy Sukhachevʼs brother — the authors were forbidden to do so by the court

The text was published as part of "Initiative 143" — an act of solidarity of Ukrainian media professionals who decided to support their colleagues from "Slidstvo.Info" and ACC, who were banned by the Pechersk court from publishing this investigation .

On Friday, July 17, eight Ukrainian media outlets published a story by “Slidstvo.Info” and the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) NGO about how businessman Oleksandr Sukhachev purchased 143 apartments and offices in 2018-2020 (at least some of which he later sold). Oleksandr Sukhachev has a brother, Oleksiy Sukhachev, who has worked in law enforcement all his life. In 2021, he became the director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

What facts does the material of "Slidstvo.Info" and ACC provide?

Oleksandr Sukhachev is originally from Kharkiv. In 2007-2015, he was an individual entrepreneur, his business profile was real estate leasing. He also owned shares in various companies and was their manager. Oleksandr can be found in a photo of employees of the state-owned “Ukrgasbank” in 2025. In telephone contacts, he was signed as a representative of various banks.

In 2018-2020, he became the owner of 143 apartments in two Kharkiv residential neighborhoods: IT-Park Manufaktura and Urban City. They were built by Stroy City. Oleksandr Sukhachev bought apartments at book value (UAH 20-50 000), which was orders of magnitude lower than the market value. He then sold at least some of them (or all).

Oleksandr Sukhachev has a brother, Oleksiy Sukhachev. He graduated from the Kharkiv Law Academy and began his law enforcement career in SBU. During the years when his brother became the owner of the apartments, he worked in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and did military service in the Foreign Intelligence Service.

In 2021, the National Police began investigating the work of Stroy City. It inspected eight residential complexes in Kharkiv. According to the investigation, the developer illegally seized the land and built on it. During searches at Stroy City, the police found seals and financial documentation of the company of Oleksandr Sukhachev — presumably, he was associated with this developer and was not an ordinary buyer.

In December 2022, the Deputy Prosecutor General assigned the investigation of the Stroy City case to the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation. At that time, the State Bureau was headed by Oleksiy Sukhachev. The State Bureau investigated the case for some time, no suspicions were announced to anyone. In August 2025, the proceedings were transferred to the National Police, where they were eventually closed.

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