CNN: Witkoff and Kushner met unannounced with Putinʼs envoy Dmitriyev in New York

Donald Trumpʼs special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met unannounced with Putinʼs envoy Dmitriyev in New York the day before.

CNN and Bloomberg report this, citing sources.

According to Bloomberg, Dmitriev was to receive new proposals from the US about the war. CNN writes that the parties also discussed US cooperation with Russia and a peaceful settlement.

On September 6, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow. The talks were described as “meaningful”, with sanctions among the topics. The next day, Trump’s representatives arrived in Kyiv, where they held three rounds of talks.

The day before, on September 5, Witkoff and Kushner were in Moscow. They met with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. Russian media reported that the meeting lasted more than three hours.