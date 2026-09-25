Russians attacked Ukraine with 295 drones. How many did air defense neutralize

On the night of September 25, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 295 “Shahed” drones (52 of them jet), “Gerbera”, “Banderol”/“Dan-T”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized 267 of them. However, the drones were hit in 16 places, and debris fell in four more.

Russians hit two medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia, injuring one person and evacuating others. The strike damaged hospitals and vehicles.

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A person was injured in a nighttime strike in Kyiv. The attack damaged buildings and caused fires.

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In the Kyiv region, the strikes caused fires.

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