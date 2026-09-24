“They will attack electricity, heat and water.” Shmyhal said that Ukraine received Russian documents with a plan to attack the energy sector this winter

Ukrainian special services have received Russian documents about Russiaʼs preparation of complex attacks on the energy sector this winter.

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal in an interview with the Inter TV channel.

According to him, these are two large documents where the Russians detailed which objects, in what quantity, and with what types of weapons they will attack.

The minister added that the Russian plan involves strikes not only on electricity generation, but also on the entire energy system of Ukraine. The Russians plan to attack facilities related to heat and water supply, water drainage, generation and interconnectors through which electricity comes from Europe to Ukraine and is transmitted across the Dnipro River.

According to Shmyhal, for attacks, Russia plans to use ballistic missiles, drones with jet engines, and conventional drones.

"Everything is calculated. The orders — as they call them — are written for each object. We understand how they will act," Shmyhal emphasized.

He added that Ukraine is already preparing for these attacks. Over 200 concrete protective structures have been built over priority energy facilities. Additional screens and nets are also being installed to protect against FPV drones.

Separately, Ukraine (together with partners) is creating a reserve of equipment for rapid restoration of the power system after strikes. Shmyhal noted that after the experience of last winter, the country expects to have a triple supply of such equipment. In particular, itʼs about insulators, cables, and switches.

"According to our calculations, the winter will certainly not be easy, but it should not be harder than last winter," the minister said.

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