Zelensky: Ukraine has agreed on a new package of “Patriot” missiles

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported an agreement on a new package of interceptor missiles for “Patriot” air defense systems.
He reported this during a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian community in the United States.
The president did not specify the number of missiles and which country the agreement was with. However, he noted that participation in the events at the UN General Assembly allowed Ukraine to strengthen international support.
In particular, a security agreement was signed with Australia. This was the first such agreement with a country that is not a member of NATO or the European Union.
Separately, Zelensky stressed that the negotiation process between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States has deviated from the "Anchorage Agreement". This concerns Russiaʼs demands to recognize its sovereignty over the occupied Ukrainian territories and Ukraineʼs neutral status.
"In my opinion, what happened regarding Ukraineʼs neutrality and the Anchorage "3+2" agreements has led the negotiation process away from all of this," Zelensky said.
According to the president, the United States contributed to this, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine played the most significant role. Zelensky added that the situation on the front gives Ukraine the opportunity to not agree to Russiaʼs demands, which, according to him, Kyiv "will never accept in this format".
- The "Anchorage Agreement" (also known as the "Spirit of Anchorage") is the unofficial name for hypothetical agreements and terms for ending the war, which are associated with closed-door negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, USA, in August 2025.
- No official document or bilateral agreement was signed by the parties at the time, but the term is actively used by Russian propaganda to promote its own interests. In particular, this term refers to Moscowʼs belief that Trump is sympathetic to its key demand — that Ukraine give up all of Donbas in exchange for freezing the front line in other areas.
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