Zelensky: Ukraine has agreed on a new package of “Patriot” missiles

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported an agreement on a new package of interceptor missiles for “Patriot” air defense systems.

He reported this during a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian community in the United States.

The president did not specify the number of missiles and which country the agreement was with. However, he noted that participation in the events at the UN General Assembly allowed Ukraine to strengthen international support.

In particular, a security agreement was signed with Australia. This was the first such agreement with a country that is not a member of NATO or the European Union.