Lukashenko pardons 15 more convicts. Most of them are political prisoners

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree pardoning 15 convicts.

This is stated in a statement on the website of the self-proclaimed president.

It is noted that among the pardoned, 13 people were convicted "for extremist crimes". Most of them are women, ten of them.

Lukashenkoʼs press service added that all the convicts "filed a petition for pardon, admitted their guilt, repented of what they had done, and also promised to lead a law-abiding lifestyle".

In March 2026, Lukashenko pardoned 250 political prisoners convicted of "extremist" charges. This came after the US lifted sanctions on a number of Belarusian state institutions and companies.

Lukashenko pardoned another 32 prisoners "on humanitarian grounds" in time for Belarusʼ Independence Day in July.

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