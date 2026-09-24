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Lukashenko pardons 15 more convicts. Most of them are political prisoners

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree pardoning 15 convicts.

This is stated in a statement on the website of the self-proclaimed president.

It is noted that among the pardoned, 13 people were convicted "for extremist crimes". Most of them are women, ten of them.

Lukashenkoʼs press service added that all the convicts "filed a petition for pardon, admitted their guilt, repented of what they had done, and also promised to lead a law-abiding lifestyle".

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