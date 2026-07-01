Lukashenko pardons 32 prisoners on Belarusʼ Independence Day. Among those released are 28 political prisoners

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree pardoning 32 convicts on the eve of the countryʼs Independence Day, which is celebrated on July 3.

This is stated on the website of the self-proclaimed president.

Among those pardoned are 20 women and 12 men. Of the 32 released, 28 were convicted of "extremist crimes" that human rights activists and international organizations link to political persecution.

Lukashenkoʼs website states that the convicts were pardoned "out of humane reasons" for them and their families. It also states that the convicts asked for pardon, admitted their guilt, and repented.

In March 2026, Lukashenko pardoned 250 political prisoners convicted of "extremist" charges. This came after the US lifted sanctions on a number of Belarusian state institutions and companies.

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