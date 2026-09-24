Former RT France head Ksenia Fedorova added to EU sanctions list

The European Union has added former RT France head Ksenia Fedorova to the sanctions list due to her support for Russian hybrid activities and involvement in information manipulation.
This was reported on the website of the European Council.
In total, the list includes 81 individuals and 20 organizations. The EU has frozen their assets and banned citizens and companies from providing them with funds, financial assets or economic resources.
In July of this year, the French Interior Ministry issued an order to expel Fedorova from the country. Her lawyer called it an attack on “freedom of speech”.
- Ksenia Fedorova previously headed the French branch of the Russian state-run RT television channel, which was banned in the EU in 2022. She also appeared regularly on CNews and Europe 1 and wrote a column for the weekly newspaper Le JDNews.
- In 2024, her residence permit in France was extended for 10 years. The French government and President Emmanuel Macron have repeatedly called her a Kremlin “propagandist”.
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