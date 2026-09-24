El Mundo: CIA warns of possible Russian drone attacks on Spain, France or Italy

The US Central Intelligence Agency has warned European governments about a possible Russian drone operation against Spain, France or Italy.

This is reported by the Spanish media El Mundo, citing sources.

According to El Mundo, European governments received a detailed report following CIA Director John Ratcliffeʼs visit to Moscow on August 25. It states that Russia may be launching drones from civilian vessels in international waters.

Presumably, these are Russian “Gerbera” drones. Their flight range reaches 600 kilometers, and a small warhead can be used to damage equipment, cause fires, or temporarily close airports and ports.

According to El Mundo, Lithuania and other countries have already received this data, and the governments of Spain, France and Italy have warned of a possible operation. The media notes that the purpose of such attacks is to weaken support for Ukraine, create divisions within NATO and increase fear among the citizens of these countries.

Danish intelligence services have also warned of the risks of Russian sabotage. According to them, the main targets in Denmark for Russians could be defense industry enterprises. One possible scenario is arson.

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