Russia attacked Ukraine with 282 strike UAVs. How many targets did the air defense neutralize

On the night of September 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with “Zircon” anti-ship missiles, “Iskander-M”/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and “Shahed” and “Gerbera” drones, as well as “Banderols” and “Parody” simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The missiles flew from the Kursk, Rostov, and Oryol regions of Russia. The drones flew from Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, and Primorsky-Akhtarsk, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk, Hvardiyske, and Chauda in Crimea.

The main areas of attack were the Odesa and Kyiv regions. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAVs units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized 227 targets. In particular, four “Zircon” anti-ship missiles, three “Iskander-M”/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles, “Banderol”, and 219 enemy UAVs. Drones that fell in 13 locations were not shot down, and debris fell in another ten.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Serhiy Lysak said that in Odesa, medical and educational institutions were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Residential buildings were also damaged. No injuries.

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Two people were killed and eight injured in a Russian attack in Kyiv. Warehouses were partially destroyed and a fire broke out in the Solomiansky district. There are also reports of damage in the Podilsky and Dniprovsky districts.

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