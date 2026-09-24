Over the past 24 hours, the Russians have lost approximately 1 540 soldiers in the war against Ukraine, as well as 15 armored combat vehicles and hundreds of other equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

In particular, the Russians lost 24 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, four air defense systems, and one aircraft (confirmed for the previous period). Russia also lost four ground robotic complexes, 792 UAVs, 229 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks, and three special units.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

On July 31, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported new data: Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian casualties, according to President Zelensky, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

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