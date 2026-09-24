News

Two people killed, eight injured in Russian attack in Kyiv

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

In Kyiv, two people were killed and at least eight injured as a result of a Russian attack on the night of September 24.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In the Solomyansky district, warehouses were partially destroyed, a fire broke out. The fire spread to the basement, it has already been extinguished. Three victims were hospitalized.

In the Podilsky district, four parked cars caught fire due to a hit near a maternity hospital. The fire was extinguished, and the body of the deceased was found at the scene.

1 3

At another address in the same district, a one-story non-residential building was on fire. The fire was extinguished. In the Dniprovsky district, a three-story administrative building was damaged. One victim was found there.

A private house at another address was destroyed. The fire was extinguished, one person was rescued. Two neighboring houses were also damaged.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.