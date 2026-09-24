Two people killed, eight injured in Russian attack in Kyiv

In Kyiv, two people were killed and at least eight injured as a result of a Russian attack on the night of September 24.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In the Solomyansky district, warehouses were partially destroyed, a fire broke out. The fire spread to the basement, it has already been extinguished. Three victims were hospitalized.

In the Podilsky district, four parked cars caught fire due to a hit near a maternity hospital. The fire was extinguished, and the body of the deceased was found at the scene.

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At another address in the same district, a one-story non-residential building was on fire. The fire was extinguished. In the Dniprovsky district, a three-story administrative building was damaged. One victim was found there.

A private house at another address was destroyed. The fire was extinguished, one person was rescued. Two neighboring houses were also damaged.

Yesterday, September 23, the Russian army continued to strike at populated areas in Ukraine. In Kyiv, the number of casualties from the daytime attack rose to 43. Two people were killed.

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