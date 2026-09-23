Russians continued to strike Ukraine. There are dead and injured

In the evening, the Russian army continued to strike at populated areas of Ukraine, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the attacks.

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the daytime attack has increased to 43. Two people died.

Five people were injured in Volodymyrivka (Zaporizhzhia). The attack destroyed and damaged houses.

In Oleksandrivka (Donetsk region), four people were killed and four others were injured. The strikes damaged houses and a kindergarten.

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Russian airstrikes hit Sumy, injuring seven people. The attack damaged residential areas and cars.

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In the Kharkiv region, a drone hit a car in Bezrukhi. One person died and two others were injured.

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