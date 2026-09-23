OpenAI will provide Ukraine with its cyber defense system to protect civilian infrastructure

OpenAI will provide Ukraine with its Daybreak artificial intelligence-based cyber defense system free of charge to help protect civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and power plants.

The BBC writes about this.

Daybreak can quickly identify and remediate vulnerabilities in digital systems. Ukraine will gain access to the leading OpenAI GPT 5.6 Sol model.

A senior fellow at the Royal United Defence Research Institute (RUSI) Jamie McCall said that Western technology companies have been helping Ukraine for some time, partly for charitable reasons, but also because they receive very valuable data and intelligence.

He believes that access to Daybreak will be useful, especially given the scale of Russian cyberattacks against Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that Ukraine already has access to artificial intelligence tools provided by OpenAIʼs competitors, including Google.

The company made this statement on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, which is currently taking place in New York.