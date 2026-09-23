The Russians launched over 160 drones across Ukraine. They hit a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia, and in Kyiv — gas stations. There are casualties

On the night of September 23, Russian forces launched 161 drones over Ukraine, 82 of them “Shahed” jets, as well as “Banderol” and “Dan-T” drone missiles. The Air Defense Forces managed to neutralize 119 UAVs and three “Banderols”.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hits were recorded in 18 places, falling debris in eight.

In particular, Kyiv was hit this night and morning. In the Solomyansky district, debris fell between residential buildings, a transport enterprise caught fire.

In the Holosiivsky district, a warehouse and a gas station were burning.

In the Darnytsky district, the roof of a gas station. Three injured people are known, and all of them were hospitalized.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Група Нафтогаз / Facebook

Three people were injured in night attacks in the Kyiv region. In total, 18 objects were damaged in the region in four areas — Bucha, Obukhiv, Fastiv, and Vyshhorod.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops attacked a shopping center. Two people are known to have been injured.

A man was killed in a Russian drone attack in Kushuhum (Zaporizhzhia region). His house and nearby buildings were damaged.

In the Kharkiv region, the Russians attacked Izyum with eight guided aerial bombs. At least eight people were injured. The strike damaged private and multi-story buildings and left part of the city without electricity.

In Sumy, long-range weapons hit four locations this morning — twice in the private sector and twice in civilian infrastructure. At least one person was injured.

The Russians also struck an enterprise in the Zhytomyr region, injuring two people.

In Odesa, the enemy attacked infrastructure twice in a row at night. No people were injured.

The Russian Federation also struck a private enterprise in the Poltava district. There were no casualties.

In Kherson this morning, Russian troops wounded an elderly man with a drone. He has an explosive injury, an open fracture of his shin, and shrapnel wounds to his arm and leg.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.