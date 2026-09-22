Ukrainian troops attacked two Russian refineries at once — in Ufa and Samara

On September 21 and 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked two large oil refineries in Russia at once — “Bashneft” and “Kuibyshevsk”.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

Yesterday, a refinery in Ufa (Republic of Bashkortostan), 1 300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was attacked. A fire broke out after the attack.

The processing capacity of “Bashneft-UNPZ” is approximately 7.5 million tons of oil per year. The plant carries out deep oil processing and produces gasoline, diesel and boiler fuel, liquefied gases, sulfur and other petroleum products.

Also tonight, the Defense Forces targeted the Kuibyshevsky Refinery in Samara, Russia. This is one of the largest enterprises of “Rosneft” Samara Oil Refining Complex, located approximately 910 kilometers from Ukraine.

It produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and over 30 other types of petroleum products, including for the Russian army. The refining capacity is approximately 7 million tons of oil per year.

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