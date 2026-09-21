The government has approved new rules for hospital operations during air raid alerts at yellow and red levels.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

During the yellow threat level, medical facilities will continue to operate. At the same time, workers and patients must be provided with access to shelters.

At the red level, patients and medical workers must take shelter. At the same time, assistance that is dangerous to interrupt, including during operations, resuscitation, and intensive care, is not stopped.

Patients who cannot be moved will be treated in the safest facilities. Shelters and such facilities will be able to provide assistance and dispense medication.

Emergency medicine operates continuously, regardless of the level of threat. Dispatch services take calls, and emergency teams go to patients.

In early September, Ukraine changed the mechanism for declaring an air alert and introduced two levels: "yellow" level — in case of a drone attack, "red" level — in case of a missile or missile-drone attack.

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