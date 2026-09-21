The Russians hit Ukraine with 172 drones. How the air defense worked

At night, the Russians struck Ukraine with 172 “Shahed” drones (64 of them jet), “Gerbera”, “Parody”-type simulator drones, and launched “Banderol”/“Dan-T”.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 147 drones and one "Banderol". However, the drones fell in 14 places, and the wreckage fell in four.

In particular, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia, injuring five people. The attack damaged high-rise buildings and caused a fire in a shopping center.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In addition to Zaporizhzhia, Kropyvnytskyi was also hit. An employee of an infrastructure, facility which was hit by Russia, was injured there.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.