NATO says it is prepared for possible Russian escalation on its eastern flank. Meanwhile, France is preparing a plan to protect against drones and cyberattacks

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Giuseppe Cavo Dragone stated that the Alliance is ready to respond to a possible escalation by Russia in Eastern Europe.

His words from a press conference on September 19 are reported by Politico.

Dragone noted that the Alliance has the troops, weapons and military plans ready to defend the eastern flank. According to him, NATO continues to strengthen its forces — both in numbers and in the level of equipment.

To defend its eastern flank, NATO has prepared about 4,000 pages of military plans covering various scenarios, from a minor crisis or intervention in Allied territory to a full-scale attack.

"In the event of an attack, we know how to act [...] Russiaʼs irresponsible behavior in recent weeks and months continues to test the resolve of allies and is intended to undermine trust and weaken our unity. But these attempts do not divide us," Dragone noted.

The statement by the head of NATOʼs military committee came amid warnings from European countries about possible Russian provocations. In particular, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on September 17 that Russia plans to carry out "hybrid" attacks using drones and missiles against countries supporting Ukraine in the coming months to test the Allianceʼs response. France and the Netherlands have also spoken about similar risks.

Meanwhile, France is already strengthening the protection of its own critical infrastructure. France Info writes that on September 18, President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with leaders of all political parties, including candidates in the 2027 presidential election, and instructed the government to prepare a plan to protect important facilities from drone attacks and cyberattacks.

According to media reports, this includes power plants and power grids, railways, telecommunications, water supply systems, as well as defense-industrial complex facilities. French Air Force General Patrick Dutartre noted that the main French airfields are already ready for drone attacks, but "all sensitive defense-related facilities" could be at risk.

At the same time, French intelligence services, according to France Info, are preparing for massive Russian attacks: if earlier they were talking about 2030, now they are already talking about the fall of 2027.

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