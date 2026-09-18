Nawrocki wrote that Poland could give up territory. Tusk criticized him and asked him to delete the post

A public dispute has erupted in Poland between the president and the prime minister. The discussion was sparked by Karol Nawrockiʼs statement that Poles could lose and give up their territory.

He made this statement on September 17, the day the Soviet Union launched its invasion of Poland in 1939, resulting in the country losing its Eastern Borderlands (the current territories of Ukraine, Belarus, and Lithuania).

"We are a people who can lose territory, but will never lose their soul; we can give up territory, but we will never give up our Motherland," the presidential office published Nawrockiʼs words on the social network Kh.

In response, Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on the president to delete the post and wrote: "We are not going to give up a single piece of our territory".

Speaking in parliament yesterday, Tusk also stressed that Russia is planning to carry out "hybrid" attacks using drones and missiles against countries that support Ukraine. He cited intelligence information.

"These potential strikes will be of a so-called random nature and will be aimed at paralyzing or at least weakening the resolve of NATO countries to invoke the relevant provisions of the Alliance in the event of aggression against one of its members," Tusk said.

According to him, such attacks from Russia may coincide in time with "political changes in some European countries, as a result of which forces will come to power that are covered with noble slogans about peace," but in reality are calling for "the complete surrender of Ukraine".

Russia has recently carried out a number of provocations near the Polish border. In particular, on September 13, a Russian drone hit a passenger train locomotive in Volyn, two kilometers from the border with Poland. On the same day, a gas station and several trucks were hit near the “Yagodyn” international checkpoint.

At the time of this Russian attack, trains carrying former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, advisors to European leaders, and former the CIA head David Petraeus were near the Polish border.

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