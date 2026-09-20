Factories that produced 90% of Ukraineʼs steel are idle after Russian strikes

Three plants that produced 90% of Ukraineʼs steel are idle after Russian strikes.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing the metallurgical companies Metinvest and ArcelorMittal.

In early September, Russian ballistic missiles disabled three major Ukrainian steel plants in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, killing 17 workers.

Oleksandr Vodoviz, from the metals company Metinvest, told the FT that it was not yet known how long it would take to recover, from a few days to months or years.

According to him, the shutdown of factories will also have a significant impact on tax revenues. The day before, the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky stated that the state could lose approximately $1.5 billion in tax revenues due to Russian attacks on business and logistics.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on August 24 that Ukraineʼs defense budget deficit is $27 billion. According to the president, one option to cover it could be to allocate part of the €90 billion EU loan planned for 2027 ahead of schedule.

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