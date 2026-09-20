In the war against Ukraine, the Russian army lost 1 560 soldiers, four tanks, four armored combat vehicles, and hundreds of other equipment over the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Russians were left without 56 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, two air defense systems, 23 ground robotic complexes, 1 833 operational-tactical-level UAVs, 423 units of automotive equipment, and 13 units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

On July 31, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced new data: Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian casualties, according to President Zelensky, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

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