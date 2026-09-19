Russians continued to attack Ukraine since morning. There are dead and wounded

The Russian army continued to attack Ukraine since morning — the Donetsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions were under attack. There are casualties from the Russian strikes.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian attacks.

Russians strike Slovyansk in the Donetsk region, three people injured. The attack caused a fire at a company. A fire broke out in a nine-story building in the Kramatorsk district.

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A woman died in Novovorontsovka (Kherson region).

In Dnipro, the attack damaged warehouses.

Balakliya in the Kharkiv region was hit again — a 14-year-old boy was injured. The strikes damaged houses, shops, an administrative building, and a garage.

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