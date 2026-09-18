Two men suspected of detonating explosives near the TRC yesterday were detained in the Lviv region

SBU and the National Police have detained two men suspected of detonating an explosive device near the Stryi district shopping center yesterday.

SBU reported this.

The men turned out to be locals from the Mykolaiv district of the Lviv region, aged 48 and 41.

According to the investigation, in order to carry out the explosion, the suspects drove up to the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) in a car, threw an improvised explosive device through the window into the parking lot, and drove away. When a serviceman was inspecting the IED, it exploded. A serviceman was injured as a result of the detonation.

During searches at the home of one of the suspects, two more IEDs were found. They were seized and sent for examination.

The men were charged with terrorist acts. It is now being determined whether they collaborated with Russian intelligence services.

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