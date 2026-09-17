A soldier was injured in an explosion near the TRC building in Lviv region. SBU is investigating the terrorist attack (UPD)

In the city of Mykolaiv (Lviv region), an explosion occurred near the entrance to the building of the Stryi Territorial Recruit Center (TRC). A serviceman was injured.

This was reported by the Lviv Regional TRC.

They say that a device exploded, which was previously thrown from the street by unknown people.

The injured soldier was hospitalized in moderate condition. Law enforcement officers and an investigative and operational group are working at the scene of the explosion.

UPD at 21:50: The Security Service Department in the Lviv region reported that law enforcement officers have detained two people believed to be involved in the incident. They had previously thrown an explosive device from a car they were driving past a military facility.

SBU has classified the event as a terrorist act. Investigators, together with the National Police and the Military Prosecutorʼs Office, are establishing all the circumstances and possible other people involved.