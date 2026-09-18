Five more children returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region

Five more children were returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region: two boys and three girls.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

These are children aged 3 to 15. They were returned as part of the “Bring Kids Back UA” and with the assistance of the charity organization Save Ukraine.

Now the children are safe and receiving the necessary assistance. Since the beginning of 2026, 185 children from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region have been returned to Ukraine.

According to “Bring Kids Back UA”, to date, 2 590 children have been returned from the occupation to Ukraine, while another 1.6 million remain under the control of the Russian Federation. These children have either been deported, forcibly relocated to the Russian Federation, or are in temporarily occupied territory.

In total, Ukraine has 20 651 records of possible deportation and forcible transfer of children by Russia.