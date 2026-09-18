The mayor of Lviv has reported wiretapping for the second time. This time in a car

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said he discovered a wiretap in his car. This is the second such incident.

"How did we find this out? The battery went dead twice in the last month. In addition, this rack started making some noise. We took it apart, looked at it, and here we are," he says.

Sadovy does not know who could have wiretapped his car. He does not rule out that it could have been done by official bodies under a court order.

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