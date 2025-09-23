Sadovyi stated that the wiretap in his office was found after Svyrydenko, Stefanchuk, and foreign guests visited there

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi stated that before a wiretap was found in his office, he had meetings there with the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, and a number of foreign guests.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

According to Sadovyi, the tap was found in one of the phones on his desk — in a stand that also serves as a charger.

"I rarely used that phone, but literally a day or two before it all became public, I tried to call it, and for some reason it didnʼt work well. So I handed the phone over to our specialists to see what was wrong. They discovered a listening device. As I understand it, it was working precisely to record everything that was discussed in the office," Sadovyi said.

The mayor of Lviv assured that he is not worried that the wiretap recorded any specific conversations. However, according to him, “there are a lot of questions,” because in just the last month, Sadovyi’s office has hosted a meeting with the Prime Minister, twice with the Speaker of Parliament, and many negotiations with foreign guests.

"And if these conversations become public, itʼs not good. Although, to be honest, we didnʼt say anything special there," Sadovyi stressed.

He noted that so far no one can confirm that there was a specific court decision that would allow his office to be wiretapped.

"You understand that this is a regime facility, so it was necessary to use serious resources... Considering that the device itself was not installed with sufficient quality, I have a question about the entire subsequent scheme. Because very often someone does this in order to make something public later. Yes, let them make it public, but this is a matter for the state. It is simply shameful for the state that such things are happening," the official says.

SBU is handling the case — the device was sealed and sent for examination.

"I will still know who did it and why; whether it will be public or non-public. Because in Ukraine it is impossible to hide information. Sooner or later someone will confess or somewhere will blurt out," the Lviv mayor emphasized.

Andriy Sadovyi reported the discovery of a wiretap in his office on September 17. At that time, he emphasized that he wanted law enforcement to conduct an investigation into the discovery.

