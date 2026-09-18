Ukraine received another €3.3 billion from the EU. The money will go to drones and missiles

On September 18, the European Commission allocated another €3.3 billion to Ukraine for the purchase of drones and missiles.

This is stated in a statement on the European Commission website.

They emphasized that this money will help Ukraine protect its territory and airspace from Russian aggression.

This is the fourth tranche of the EUʼs €90 billion loan for Ukraine. Including these funds, the total amount of payments from Europe to Ukraine for defense and other needs this year will reach almost €15 billion.

In total, the loan program for Ukraine provides €30 billion for budget assistance and €60 billion for defense in 2026–2027.

The day before, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky, reported that the European Commission is ready to use the remaining funds from the SAFE instrument to launch a new joint EU-Ukraine program.

This initiative will involve the development of a European air defense system based on the existing Freya anti-missile system. It will combine Ukraineʼs combat experience with Europeʼs industrial and technological potential.