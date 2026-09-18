Russians launched 93 drones over Ukraine overnight. A family with three children was injured in the Kyiv region

On September 18, Russian troops launched 93 drones to attack Ukraine, including 46 “Shahed” jets, as well as “Banderol” and “Dan-T” ammunition.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Defense Forces managed to neutralize 69 Russian targets. At the same time, hits were recorded in 13 places, and debris fell in three places.

The Kyiv region was again under attack at night. In the Fastiv area, an entire family was affected — two adults and three children. As a result of the attack, a private house was destroyed, another was damaged.

On the evening of September 17, Russians struck an industrial park in the Zhytomyr region. Two people were killed and two more were injured. Fires broke out in warehouse and production buildings in the Korosten area.

Also late in the evening, Russian troops struck a shopping center with an area of over 10 000 m² in Zaporizhzhia. One person was injured.

Two residents were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region from nighttime Russian attacks. In Dnipro, businesses were damaged, and in the Nikopol area, apartment buildings, an administrative building, and a kiosk were damaged.

The enemy launched a massive attack on the Odesa region at night, resulting in three casualties. The strikes damaged a residential area, an enterprise, warehouses, a lyceum building, greenhouses, and several cars.

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The Russian Federation also struck Konotop in the Sumy region, injuring two people. Educational institutions, private homes, medical facilities, public transport infrastructure, businesses, and the railway were damaged.

The attack caused power and gas outages.

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