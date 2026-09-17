Trains will run according to schedule during the “yellow” level alert. The government has approved new rules for railway operations

The government has approved new rules for the operation of railways and train stations depending on the level of air threat.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

From now on, at the "yellow" level, trains will run according to schedule, passengers will board and disembark. At the "red" level, train boarding and departure will be suspended, and passengers will be directed to shelters.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” will be able to quickly restrict train traffic and disperse cars and passengers depending on the situation on site, in particular to prevent crowds.

Also, “Ukrzaliznytsia”, together with regional military administrations and communities, should expand access to shelters at train stations and stations. Information about the threat level will be received automatically so that decisions on changing railway operations can be made without delay.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police will strengthen security at train stations and support evacuations. Regions should also coordinate public transport schedules with train traffic, especially at night, and speed up the installation of mobile shelters.

In early September, the capital changed the mechanism for announcing air strikes and introduced two levels: "yellow" level — in case of a drone attack, "red" level — in case of a missile or missile-drone attack.

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