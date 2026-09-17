Ireland to boycott Eurovision for second year in a row over Israelʼs participation

Ireland will not participate in Eurovision 2027 and will not broadcast the contest next year due to Israelʼs participation.
This was reported by public broadcaster RTÉ.
"Irelandʼs participation cannot be justified in light of the horrific and continuing loss of life in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis that continues to endanger the lives of large numbers of civilians," the broadcaster said in a statement.
Last month, Dutch public broadcaster AVROTROS reported that it would also boycott next yearʼs Eurovision, calling the contest a "platform for division".
- This year, Ireland and the Netherlands also did not participate in the song contest in protest against Israelʼs entry. The countriesʼ position was supported by Iceland, Slovenia and Spain.
- In 2027, Eurovision will be held in Bulgaria, as last yearʼs contest was won by Bulgarian singer Dara with the song "Banagaranga". Next year, a new country will be among the participants — Canada.
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