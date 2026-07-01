Canada will join Eurovision in 2027. This is the first new country in 11 years

Canada will join the main Eurovision Song Contest in 2027. This is the first new country in 11 years — since Australia joined in 2015.

This was reported by the press service of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which is the owner and main organizer of Eurovision.

This comes after Canadian public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada became a full member of the EBU. Canada will later announce the selection of a candidate for the contest.

During Eurovision 2026, Canadian viewers ranked among the top three countries outside Europe in the Rest of the World category. Canada also earmarked $150 million in its 2025-2026 budget for its public broadcaster, including to explore the possibility of entering Eurovision.

Canada has never participated in the Eurovision Song Contest, but Canadians have represented other countries. Most notably, in 1988, Celine Dion won the contest for Switzerland with the song "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi".

However, Canada already has experience participating in Eurovision projects: in 1987 and 1989, the country participated in the young dancersʼ competition. Then it was represented by Stephen Legate and Cherise Barton, but neither of them managed to win prizes — Legate did not make it into the top three, and Barton stopped at the semi-final selection stage.

In 2027, Eurovision will be held in Bulgaria, as Bulgarian singer Dara won Eurovision 2026 with the song "Banagaranga".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.