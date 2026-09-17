Swedish Prime Minister resigns after election defeat

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson reported his resignation after the oppositionʼs victory in the parliamentary elections.

He announced this in a letter to the speaker of parliament, according to Swedish media outlet SVT.

This came after the announcement of the final results of the parliamentary elections in Sweden, which took place on September 13. The center-left opposition parties won, winning a total of 176 out of 349 seats. At the same time, the pro-government coalition parties received only three seats less, with 173.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in his resignation letter that the election results could make it difficult to form the next government. He believes that "constructive openness" will now be required from the parties in parliament.

"The election results may have created difficult conditions for the formation of the next government, as the different statements from the parties on the eve of election day could become an obstacle for all possible candidates for prime minister and coalitions," Kristersson wrote.

The Prime Minister and other members of the Swedish government will now continue to exercise their powers until a new government takes office.

Kristersson became Prime Minister of Sweden in October 2022. In his position, he advocated for support for Ukraine.

In particular, in May 2024, he signed an agreement with President Volodymyr Zelensky on security cooperation, as well as an agreement on the supply of “Gripen” aircraft in October 2025.

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