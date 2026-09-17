The government will allocate UAH 789 million for anti-drone protection of roads

The Government of Ukraine will allocate UAH 789 million from the reserve fund for anti-drone protection of roads prioritized for defense and logistics.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

Of these funds, UAH 357 million will be directed to the Reconstruction Agency, and another UAH 432 million to regional military administrations in front-line regions. The money will go to Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kherson regions.

Recently, Russian attacks on Ukrainian logistics have become more frequent. In particular, on September 16, the Russians struck a passenger train locomotive in the Mykolaiv region. The railway station and the locomotive were damaged, and 170 passengers were evacuated.

The Russians have also started attacking gas stations more often — in recent days, gas stations in the Holosiivsky, Darnytsky, Dniprovsky, Obolonsky, and other districts of Kyiv have been attacked.

In total, at least 16 gas stations have been damaged in the capital.