Russians attacked trains and a minibus. There are deaths and injuries

The Russian army has been pounding Ukraine since the morning of September 16, targeting trains and minibuses. The attacks have left eight people dead and more than 20 injured.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the shelling.

Russian drone kills man in Kherson, injures eight others.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians used an FPV drone to strike an intercity bus near Nikopol this morning. Five people were killed and seven others were injured.

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a 65-year-old woman from a damaged house.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Russians attacked a passenger train locomotive in the Mykolaiv region. The railway station and the locomotive were damaged, 170 passengers were evacuated.

In the Sumy region, the enemy hit several locations with guided aerial bombs. Six people were wounded, including a child. 12 private houses and kindergartens were damaged. In another area, a teenager was wounded.

The Russian Federation also attacked an electric locomotive in Kovel.

A person died in Odesa, a fire is raging in the city. There is also a victim in the region, the roof of a private house and a warehouse were damaged. In the evening, a person died in an attack in Odesa.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.