Russians hit foreign ship in Black Sea heading to Ukraine. Captain was killed

Today, September 17, in the Black Sea, the Russians used a drone to attack a Tanzanian-flagged ship heading to one of the Ukrainian ports.

This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The shipʼs captain was killed in the impact, and three other crew members were injured. Information about the shipʼs condition is being clarified.

Russia systematically attacks Ukrainian ports, port infrastructure, and civilian merchant vessels, posing a threat to people and international shipping in the Black Sea.

The Ministry of Infrastructure stated that they expect an appropriate response from the international community and further coordinated actions to strengthen the protection of civil shipping and the security of international logistics routes.

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