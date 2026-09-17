Trump threatens Europe with “serious tariffs” over Canadaʼs possible associate membership in the EU

The US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose “major tariffs” on Europe over claims that Canada could become the first associate member of the European Union, a suggestion made yesterday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

This was reported by Politico.

Trump called it “ridiculous” that Canada would become an associate member. He said that if he considered it a hostile act on the part of Europe, he could cut off trade with it in many areas.

However, as Politico reported on September 16, citing sources, many EU members were taken aback by von der Leyenʼs statement. Some Canadian officials are likely to distance themselves from the proposal as well.

Canadaʼs new ambassador to the EU Jonathan Wilkinson downplayed the prospect. He said Canada had not yet achieved that status and was currently focused on achieving concrete results.