The US bans imports of Canadian alcohol, dairy products and motorcycles

The United States will ban imports of a number of Canadian goods, including most alcoholic beverages, some dairy products and motorcycles, starting September 29. The decision by the Donald Trump administration has become another escalation in the trade war between the two countries.

Reuters writes about this.

The list of banned products includes, in particular, beer, wine, whiskey, bourbon, rum, vodka, tequila, brandy, whey protein and certain types of dairy products. The US will also impose 50% tariffs on a number of Canadian goods, including cheese, paper, aluminum, wood and furniture.

The White House also says that Trumpʼs previously announced threat to increase tariffs on Canadian cars from 25% to 50% from January 1 remains in effect.

Washington explains the new restrictions by Canadaʼs discriminatory trade measures against American products, in the opinion of the United States — these are Canadaʼs counter-tariffs, which the country introduced in response to 50 percent tariffs from the United States on Canadian goods worth a total of almost $20 billion.

The tariffs came after several rounds of talks failed to yield results, with both sides blaming each other for the breakdown of the deal. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has urged the country to continue to shift its focus to other trading partners and has questioned the viability of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which has provided a significant portion of North American trade without tariffs for decades.

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