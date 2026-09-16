Russia plans to build a large prison in the temporarily occupied Kherson region

Russia plans to build seven large prison complexes, which will house pre-trial detention centers and colonies of various regimes. One of them is planned to be located in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

Russian media is writing about this.

In total, seven such institutions will be able to simultaneously hold over 20 000 people: 5 380 places are planned in the pre-trial detention center, another 15 120 in colonies. Approximately 2 500 places are planned for the complex in the Kherson region.

In addition to the Kherson region, prisons are planned to be built in the Kaluga, Astrakhan, and Tyumen regions, Buryatia, and the Transbaikal region. Russia wants to launch the first such complex in Tatarstan by 2030, and the rest by 2035.

The construction of one complex is estimated at 13-20 billion rubles (approximately $154-238 million). According to the Russian Ministry of Justice, the use of multi-mode facilities “will reduce the cost of keeping prisoners and detainees by 25-30%”.

The Russians have already established places in the occupied Kherson region where they illegally detained civilians. “Human Rights Watch” has documented cases of people being held in a pre-trial detention center, the city administration building, a school, and an airport hangar during the occupation of Kherson.

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