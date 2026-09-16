Reuters: Refineries in Syrzan and Saratov suspended after Ukrainian attacks

Russian refineries in Syzran and Saratov have suspended operations following the Ukrainian strikes. Their combined oil processing capacity is approximately 15 million tons per year.

Reuters reports this, citing sources in the industry.

The Syzran refinery suspended operations yesterday (it was under attack the same day ). In particular, the attack there damaged the AVT-6 crude oil distillation unit with a capacity of 17,100 metric tons per day — 71% of the entire plantʼs capacity.

According to sources, the plant will be under repair for at least a month. The plantʼs second crude oil distillation unit, AVT-5, with a capacity of 7 100 tons per day (29% of the facilityʼs total capacity), is still under repair after a drone attack in July.

The Saratov refinery stopped on September 1. It was also attacked on the night of the same day. And on September 8, the enterprise suspended work after a previous attack. The refinery was scheduled to start up on September 10-11.