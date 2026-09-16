The Verkhovna Rada approved the agreement on Ukraineʼs participation in the European Defense Fund

On September 16, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved in the first reading and as a whole the agreement on Ukraineʼs participation in the European Defense Fund.

This is stated in the bill card No. 0390.

The decision was supported by 312 deputies. Participation in the fund will allow Ukrainian defense companies to join joint projects with the European Union — this concerns the development of new weapons and other technologies.

It is expected that this will help the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex develop new technologies, increase production and attract European funding for joint projects. Participation in the Fund should also deepen cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in the defense industry.

The agreement on Ukraineʼs participation in the European Defense Fund was signed on July 13 in Kyiv.

Today, September 16, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed creating a new European Security Council. Ukraine should become one of its members.

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