European Commission President: Ukraine will become a member of the new European Security Council and will receive Patriot missiles from the EU

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed creating a new European Security Council. Ukraine should become one of its members.

She reported this on September 16 in her annual State of the Union address during a plenary session of the European Parliament.

"We have long been discussing a leadersʼ format focused on the security of our continent with partners such as Canada, Norway, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and other interested parties. This is even more relevant now, given the nature and scale of the existing risks. That is why we will outline our ideas for making the European Security Council a reality," she noted.

Von der Leyen also reported the creation of a new European instrument for strategic defense capabilities, coordinated with NATO.

In addition, she assured that the EU will support Ukraine even more strongly than ever this winter: it will provide humanitarian assistance, as well as strengthen the protection of energy and heating infrastructure.

"Last week, we first agreed on the purchase of American Patriot interceptor missiles. Now they need to be delivered urgently. But we also need to work together to reduce our dependence on a single supplier. That is why we want to develop an affordable and modular missile defense system together with Ukraine. ʼFreyaʼ is at the heart of this cooperation," von der Leyen stressed.

According to her, “Freya” is just the beginning, and with the funds remaining within SAFE, the EU will launch a new program of joint projects with Ukrainian companies.

Separately, she emphasized that pressure on Russia must increase: "Our sanctions are damaging. They are putting significant pressure on the Russian economy. Russia is doing everything it can to circumvent them. So we must close all loopholes.”

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