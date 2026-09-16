Another Russian military commander, Major General Anton Grunis ("Grozny"), was eliminated in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

Grunis reported to Putin in July about the alleged complete capture of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region. After that, the Russian dictator called him “a man with a Lithuanian surname” who “fights brilliantly”, and later “Grozny” received the title of Hero of Russia.

from Russian channels

According to “Madyar”, on September 12, Grunis became the seventh confirmed military commander at the level of brigade commander, division commander, or army commander to be "sung" by the UAV Forces.

In early September, the executive director of the Russian foundation "Popular Front. Everything for Victory" Anatoliy Chernyshov died in temporarily occupied Crimea after a Ukrainian attack. Putin posthumously awarded Chernyshov the "Order of Courage".

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